Real Club Valderrama gets ready to welcome the LIV Golf League The breakaway golf tour will bring star players to the Sotogrande course from 30 June to 2 July

Spain's Sergio García in action at a previous edition of the Andalucía Masters at Valderrama.

Daryl Finch Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Some of the world’s best golfers will be heading to Real Club Valderrama at the end of the month as the LIV Golf League makes a stop-off at the Sotogrande course.

From Friday 30 June to Sunday 2 July, the iconic course in San Roque (Cadiz) will play host to LIV Golf Valderrama, the eighth tournament of the 2023 edition of this breakaway league which is now in its second season.

An unparalleled format

Financed by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, the LIV Golf League consists of fourteen 54-hole tournaments with no cut.

The schedule has an unparalleled format, with 48 individuals and 12 teams vying for titles, a total of $405 million in prize purses and a team championship event, in Jeddah, at the season’s end.

Sergio García, in familiar surroundings

As Fireballs GC team captain, Spain’s Sergio García plays a key role in the LIV Golf League. He will be looking to follow up victories at LIV Golf Bangkok in October 2022 and LIV Golf Tucson in March 2023 with a win on a course that has special significance for him.

The 43-year-old has won three professional titles at the Sotogrande course (the Andalucía Masters in 2011, 2017 and 2018).

Alongside Mexicans Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz, and compatriot Eugenio Chacarra, García will be hoping to lead his team to glory again at the end of this month.

His team will face fierce competition, with the likes of Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Abraham Ancer also expected to compete during the competition.

A festival-style event

Organisers say that the LIV Golf experience “presents golf enthusiasts with a fun-filled, three-day sports experience”.

At Valderrama, those attending the event are promised an immersive experience. There are several types of tickets available. The cheapest, a Grounds Pass, gains entry to the festival-style and interactive Fan Village, where attendees can enjoy a broad food and drink offering.

The Birdie Shack, meanwhile, offers a lively atmosphere with a live DJ and bar, while the Gallery Club promises a vibrant ambience and breathtaking views of the course.

For an ultra-exclusive experience, Club 54 allows attendees to observe players warming up on the practice range, enjoy handcrafted drinks and locally inspired cuisine, and get up close to the 18th green during play

Similarly, a Gallery Club Loge Box, for up to six people, offers unparalleled views of the 11th and 14th greens and includes dedicated waiter service and a fully stocked bar with all-inclusive drinks.