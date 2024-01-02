Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Nadal celebrates a point against Thiem. AFP
Rafael Nadal wins on long-awaited return from injury
Tennis

Rafael Nadal wins on long-awaited return from injury

The veteran Spaniard beat Dominic Thiem in the round of 32 at the Brisbane International

Enric Gardiner

Malaga

Tuesday, 2 January 2024, 21:16

Compartir

Rafa Nadal returned to action after a 350-day hiatus in style, displaying his trademark skills to see off Austrian Dominic Thiem in the round of 32 at the Brisbane International on Tuesday.

Despite doubts about his form after a year away, Nadal's aggressive play and powerful shots quickly dispelled concerns. His dominant performance, showcasing a formidable serve and trademark forehand, secured a convincing 7-5 6-1 victory.

Thiem, a shadow of his former self due to ongoing wrist issues, put up a fight in the first set but crumbled under Nadal's pressure, leading to a decisive victory for the 22-time Grand Slam winner.

Nadal's triumph not only represented his 1,069th career win, surpassing Ivan Lendl, but also instilled optimism for his future, particularly amidst concerns about his fitness at 38 - an age at which no one has clinched a Grand Slam in the Open Era.

Nadal faces Australian Jason Kubler, ranked 102, in the next round on Thursday.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Flag carrier airline cancels hundreds of flights at airports in Spain due to planned strikes this week
  2. 2 Disused Costa del Sol hotel, closed for more than a decade, to get new lease of life as apartments for the elderly
  3. 3 Ambitious rail plan pitched for the Costa del Sol, by taking the line from Malaga to Marbella via a brand new route
  4. 4 Residents reject one of two proposed locations for desalination plant on the Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Dry, hot and busy: 2023, a year of broken records in the south of Spain
  6. 6 Ronda puts an end to the expansion of bar and restaurant terraces to make it easier to get around
  7. 7 Meet Julia, the first baby to be born in 2024 in Malaga province
  8. 8 Watch as specialist police rescue mountain goat trapped for several days in deep chasm in Malaga province
  9. 9 Sixteen years with no news of Amy Fitzpatrick, the Irish teenager who vanished without trace in Mijas
  10. 10 Founder of Spain's Inditex fashion group, which includes Zara, becomes first Spaniard to surpass 100 billion dollars in assets

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad