Rafael Nadal tipped to make long-awaited return from injury at Australian Open in January

Although not yet confirmed by his team, it seems a date has been put on the return to action for Spain's tennis legend Rafael Nadal.

Craig Tiley, the director of Australian Open tournament which will run from 14 to 28 January 2024, revealed the ‘exclusive’ that “Rafa will be back”.

“He’s been off for most of the year, and in talking to him over the last few days he confirmed he will be back, which we’re really excited about,” he said.

The two-time Australian Open champion (2009 and 2022), now 37, underwent surgery on his iliopsoas muscle in his left leg in June and has been seen training at his academy in Manacor in recent days, hinting at an imminent return.

Despite his low ranking points due to his extended absence, Nadal will inevitably receive wildcard invitations to any tournament given his status. He can also benefit from the ranking protection rule, which allows players who have been out of action for more than six months to enter with the ranking they held at the time of their injury.

In a recent interview, Nadal had expressed his desire to return to competition soon but acknowledged the particular challenges he faces.