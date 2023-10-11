Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File photo of Rafael Nadal. SUR
Rafael Nadal tipped to make long-awaited return from injury at Australian Open in January
Tennis

Rafael Nadal tipped to make long-awaited return from injury at Australian Open in January

The tournament director broke the 'exclusive', but there’s still a long way to go in the 37-year-old’s recovery

Enric Gardiner

Madrid

Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 19:59

Compartir

Although not yet confirmed by his team, it seems a date has been put on the return to action for Spain's tennis legend Rafael Nadal.

Craig Tiley, the director of Australian Open tournament which will run from 14 to 28 January 2024, revealed the ‘exclusive’ that “Rafa will be back”.

“He’s been off for most of the year, and in talking to him over the last few days he confirmed he will be back, which we’re really excited about,” he said.

The two-time Australian Open champion (2009 and 2022), now 37, underwent surgery on his iliopsoas muscle in his left leg in June and has been seen training at his academy in Manacor in recent days, hinting at an imminent return.

Despite his low ranking points due to his extended absence, Nadal will inevitably receive wildcard invitations to any tournament given his status. He can also benefit from the ranking protection rule, which allows players who have been out of action for more than six months to enter with the ranking they held at the time of their injury.

In a recent interview, Nadal had expressed his desire to return to competition soon but acknowledged the particular challenges he faces.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Tomorrow is a public holiday in Spain but will the major stores in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol be open?
  2. 2 Malaga city signs joint tourism agreement with neighbouring Costa del Sol town
  3. 3 Major airline in Spain suffers cyber attack which has exposed customers' bank card details
  4. 4 Inheritance and tax regulations explained for foreign residents in Spain
  5. 5 Young man in Spain dies after mobile phone charging on a bedside table 'explodes'
  6. 6 Rental agency's ambitious plan to triple number of holiday homes offered on Costa del Sol
  7. 7 Four years' prison for the Malaga footballers who stabbed captain of Alhaurín team in the chest
  8. 8 Malaga to regulate buskers at the port and these are the new rules and restrictions
  9. 9 Instructor and student from pilot training school in Malaga die in a light aircraft crash on mountainside in Almeria
  10. 10 Costa del Sol recovers its main international tourist markets since Covid-19 shut down foreign travel

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad