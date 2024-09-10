Primoz Roglic captures fourth consecutive Vuelta a España cycling race title

Anthony Piovesan Malaga Tuesday, 10 September 2024, 18:00 | Updated 18:26h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Primoz Roglic has been crowned Spain's Vuelta a España grand tour race champion for a fourth time.

The Slovenian's victory is a record-equalling fourth consecutive Vuelta title, pulling level with Roberto Heras, who won the event four times between 2000 and 2005.

Roglic took the lead from Australian Ben O'Connor after winning stage 19. He finished second at the final stage in Madrid on Sunday 8 September to Switzerland's Stefan Kung who clocked 26 minutes and 28 seconds, but finished the three-week race with a lead overall time of 81 hours 49 minutes 18 seconds. O'Connor finished second and Spain's Enric Mas finished third.

"I have no words," the 34-year-old said. "It was a big sacrifice, not only for me, but also for my family and my teammates. I'm happy to be able to win and I thank them for the support they give me."

The Vuelta made its long-awaited return to Andalucía this year on Thursday 22 August as the sixth stage of the 3,265-kilometre cycling race set off from Jerez de la Frontera. On the 181-kilometre mostly mountain route, riders passed through the Malaga province town and villages of Montejaque, Ronda, El Burgo, Casarabonela and Alozaina, ending at Alto de las Abejas in Yunquera, which acted as the finishing line for a Vuelta stage for the first time.

Overall, this year's Vuelta was made up of 21 stages and covered a total distance of 3,265 kilometres.