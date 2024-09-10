Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Primoz Roglic (c), celebrates with Ben O'Connor (l) and Enric Mas. AFP
Primoz Roglic captures fourth consecutive Vuelta a España cycling race title
Cycling

Primoz Roglic captures fourth consecutive Vuelta a España cycling race title

This year's mammoth race made up of 21 stages covering a total distance of 3,265 kilometres ended in Madrid on Sunday

Anthony Piovesan

Malaga

Tuesday, 10 September 2024, 18:00

Opciones para compartir

Primoz Roglic has been crowned Spain's Vuelta a España grand tour race champion for a fourth time.

The Slovenian's victory is a record-equalling fourth consecutive Vuelta title, pulling level with Roberto Heras, who won the event four times between 2000 and 2005.

Roglic took the lead from Australian Ben O'Connor after winning stage 19. He finished second at the final stage in Madrid on Sunday 8 September to Switzerland's Stefan Kung who clocked 26 minutes and 28 seconds, but finished the three-week race with a lead overall time of 81 hours 49 minutes 18 seconds. O'Connor finished second and Spain's Enric Mas finished third.

"I have no words," the 34-year-old said. "It was a big sacrifice, not only for me, but also for my family and my teammates. I'm happy to be able to win and I thank them for the support they give me."

The Vuelta made its long-awaited return to Andalucía this year on Thursday 22 August as the sixth stage of the 3,265-kilometre cycling race set off from Jerez de la Frontera. On the 181-kilometre mostly mountain route, riders passed through the Malaga province town and villages of Montejaque, Ronda, El Burgo, Casarabonela and Alozaina, ending at Alto de las Abejas in Yunquera, which acted as the finishing line for a Vuelta stage for the first time.

Overall, this year's Vuelta was made up of 21 stages and covered a total distance of 3,265 kilometres.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 New night bus service connects eastern Costa del Sol town with Malaga city
  2. 2 Costa del Sol is Mr England's happy place
  3. 3 Two companies bid for contract to renovate iconic Costa del Sol landmark
  4. 4 'Honoured' new British Ambassador arrives in Spain
  5. 5 Benalmádena on 'right track' to attract more tourists from places as diverse as China and Poland
  6. 6 Costa del Sol town to thank tourists for choosing it as a destination as summer draws to an end
  7. 7 The nine-year-old Costa del Sol prodigy who aspires to be a professional chess player
  8. 8 A fairly dull Malaga CF remain undefeated after 0-0 draw against Cordoba
  9. 9 Ten-man Spain come away with resounding 4-1 win against Switzerland in Nations League
  10. 10 Picardo says Gibraltar 'will never surrender British sovereignty' at National Day rally

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad