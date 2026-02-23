Primera RFEF: Marbella FC run riot to boost survival hopes The Costa del Sol side romped to a 4-1 win to end their losing run, as Juventud de Torremolinos snatched a dramatic late draw in their fight against the drop

The Marbella players celebrate one of their four goals against Algeciras.

Malaga province’s three representatives in Primera RFEF, Spain's third tier, experienced contrasting fortunes on matchday 25, with one emphatic win, one damaging defeat and one dramatic late leveller.

All three were at home, and while Marbella FC celebrated in style, Antequera CF were left frustrated and Juventud de Torremolinos clung on to a precious point.

Marbella 4–1 Algeciras

Marbella delivered the standout result of the weekend, thumping Algeciras 4-1 at the Marbella Football Center on Sunday to halt a two-match losing streak.

They struck inside two minutes through Juan Rodríguez and, although Iván Turrillo levelled on 19 minutes, they regained control after the break.

The visitors’ hopes faded when Mayorga was sent off five minutes into the second half. Adrián Ruiz then restored the lead on 59 minutes before Ohemeng and Eugeni struck in quick succession to seal an emphatic victory.

Marbella have climbed to 18th on 21 points and, while still in the relegation zone, they have renewed belief that survival is achievable.

Torremolinos 2–2 Hércules

In another result with consequences at the bottom of the table, Torremolinos rescued a dramatic point against Hércules on Saturday with virtually the last kick of the game.

They trailed at half time to Unai Ropero’s header but responded immediately after the restart through Pito Camacho.

An own goal from Daniel Fernández put the visitors back in front, and defeat loomed until Isaac González fired home in the 98th minute.

Torremolinos stay 16th, three points from safety.

Antequera 0–2 Europa

Antequera, meanwhile, suffered the surprise setback of the round, beaten 2-0 on Sunday at El Maulí by play-off chasing Europa.

In a tight contest, they held firm until Jordi Cano broke the deadlock on 55 minutes following a pass from Guillem Rodríguez.

They pushed hard for an equaliser but were unable to find a way past goalkeeper Juan Flere. Deep into stoppage time, Cano struck again to secure the points.

Antequera remain eighth on 34 points, two shy of the play-off places.