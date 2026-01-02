Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Premier Padel confirms Malaga return next July as global calendar expands

Premier Padel will return to Malaga in July 2026 with the Martín Carpena arena hosting a P1 tournament from 13 to 19 July for the third consecutive season

MARINA RIVAS

MALAGA.

Friday, 2 January 2026, 16:40

Premier Padel will return to Malaga in July 2026 with the Martín Carpena arena hosting a P1 tournament from 13 to 19 July for the third consecutive season. Organisers and the International Padel Federation again cited the province's strong player base, fan support and its historic role in the sport's European development.

Malaga will be one of six Spanish venues alongside Gijón, Valladolid, Valencia, Madrid and Barcelona, which hosts the Finals. The expanded 2026 calendar includes new stops in London and Pretoria.

Several leading Malaga players will start 2026 in new pairings: Bea González will team up with former world number one Paula Josemaría, while Fran Guerrero is set to partner Paquito Navarro and Momo González is expected to play alongside Martin Di Nenno.

