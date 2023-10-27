Over 8,000 runners already signed up for Malaga Marathon

Marina Rivas Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

One of the major dates on the calendar for local athletes is fast approaching. In less than two months, on Sunday 10 December, the Malaga Marathon will take place, filling the streets of the city with thousands of runners from different countries and all corners of Spain.

Between the 42-kilometre marathon and 21-kilometre half marathon, nearly 8,000 people have already signed up for the event, which was launched at the Generali Spain offices in Madrid on Thursday.

The rate at which people have been signing up suggests that a new record (of over 10,000 runners) is likely to be set, according to organisers.

Registration will remain open until three days before the event, on 7 December, and can be done through the Generali Maratón de Málaga website.

This year's Malaga Marathon will include some exciting new additions and activities. On the day before the main event, on 9 December, will be the inaugural You Rock Málaga Generali festival in Terminal 2 of the port. It will feature live music from Efecto Mariposa plus some up-and-coming local bands.

On the same day, there will be the Breakfast Run, a race sponsored by Generali, open to marathon and half-marathon participants and other attendees. It aims to promote health and prevention, covering a six-kilometre route around the Port of Malaga and Muelle 1, starting and finishing at Terminal 1 of the cruise ship terminal.

Children can also take part in the Kids Race, a non-competitive event highlighting the importance of promoting sports from a young age. Two euros from each registration will go to the Unoentrecienmil Foundation which supports research into preventing childhood leukaemia.