Organisers announce Malaga as Ironman 70.3 race host for the first time

Nacho Carmona Malaga. Friday, 16 January 2026, 14:47 Share

Malaga city will host an Ironman 70.3 race for the first time this year, with the event scheduled for 18 October.

The half-distance triathlon will take place mainly in the city centre and port, except for the 90-kilometre cycling leg which will run out and back along the coast through the metropolitan area and the Axarquía, including Rincón de la Victoria, Vélez-Málaga and Torrox.

The course will also feature a 1.9km swim in the city's port, with a transition in Paseo del Parque. The 21km run, meanwhile, will consist of two laps of La Malagueta and the port area, finishing on Calle Larios.

Organisers said at the launch on Thursday that the route is entirely flat and is expected to be the fastest Ironman 70.3 course in Spain.

Entries open on 29 January, with Malaga becoming Spain's sixth host city, replacing Marbella.