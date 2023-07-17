Novak Djokovic confirms he'll play in this year's Davis Cup The tennis competition finals will be contested at the Martín Carpena arena in Malaga city from 21 to 26 November

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Novak Djokovic has confirmed he'll compete in this year's edition of the Davis Cup whose finals will be contested at the Martín Carpena arena in Malaga city from 21 to 26 November.

The Serbian was a notable absentee from last year's competition. He missed the group stage in Valencia in 2022, citing family reasons, and his team ended up missing out on qualification for the Final 8 in Malaga.

"I'll play this year," he told reporters during the press conference prior to his Wimbledon final loss. "I'm looking forward to it."

"I didn't play last year, and I felt guilty because I hoped the guys would advance from the group stage in Valencia so I could join them in Malaga. [This time] I hope to be healthy and available."

In a group similar to last year, Serbia, Spain, South Korea and the Czech Republic will battle it out in Valencia from 12 to 17 September, a week after the US Open final, for their ticket to Malaga.

In theory, if Djokovic plays, both Serbia and Spain will be overwhelming favourites to reach the Final 8.

Alcaraz and Nadal to play for Spain?

Another absentee in Malaga last year was Carlos Alcaraz, who missed the event due to an abdominal injury. The Wimbledon winner also intends to participate and could be paired up with his idol Rafael Nadal if his injury recovery goes to plan.

The veteran underwent arthroscopic surgery at the beginning of June to evaluate the extent of his injury in his left hip and, according to his uncle, Toni Nadal, he is progressing well and hopes to resume training in a month's time.