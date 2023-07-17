Carlos Alcaraz, Spain's fifth Wimbledon tennis champion The 20-year-old follows in the footsteps of Manolo Santana, Conchita Martínez, Rafael Nadal and Garbiñe Muguruza

Enric Gardiner Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

In a thrilling five-set showdown at the All England Club, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz came back from going a set down to clinch the Wimbledon men's final on Sunday afternoon against Novak Djokovic.

"It's a dream come true," said the 20-year-old as he held the golden trophy in his hands after an epic four-hour-and-43-minute clash with the seven-time champion, whom he defeated 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6 and 6-4

In an epic final that will live long in the memory, Alcaraz shattered Djokovic's impressive Wimbledon record and secured his second Grand Slam title (following the 2022 US Open).

Djokovic, who had triumphed in 34 consecutive matches at Wimbledon and had not lost on Centre Court since 2013, saw his remarkable streak come crashing to an end.

What's more, thanks to this upset, the rising tennis star brought a close to one of tennis' most dominant eras. He became the first player outside of the famed 'big four' (Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray) to claim the Wimbledon men's singles title since 2002.

Djokovic had also been vying to match Federer's record of eight men's singles titles but was thwarted by Alcaraz's inspired performance.

"Even if I'd lost, I would still have been very proud of myself," said Alcaraz who is now assured of being world tennis number one again.

"To make history in such a beautiful tournament, in a final against a legend of our sport, is a dream," added the young man who has become just the fifth Spaniard to win at Wimbledon.

Alcaraz follows in the footsteps of Manolo Santana, Conchita Martínez, Rafael Nadal and Garbiñe Muguruza.