'New manager bounce' sees Antequera CF and Marbella FC pick up vital wins

Pedro Luis Alonso Monday, 8 December 2025, 10:34 Share

Two home wins and an away defeat summed up a mixed weekend for Malaga province sides in Primera RFEF Group 2

Antequera and Marbella claimed important victories under their new managers, while Torremolinos were undone late on in Alicante.

Antequera 2–1 Betis B

Antequera earned a vital three points in Abraham Paz’s debut in the home dugout on Sunday, overcoming bottom-side Betis B to move out of the relegation zone.

The afternoon’s initial spotlight fell on Javi Medina’s return to El Maulí as visiting coach, but Moha Bassele stole the show. The in-form forward struck twice before half time, continuing his impressive scoring streak and giving Antequera full control.

Betis B replied through Morante after the break, yet Antequera managed the remainder of the match well and held on in a tightly packed league table where small margins are defining positions.

Marbella 1–0 Atlético Sanluqueño

On Saturday, Marbella also secured a much-needed win, their first under manager Movilla, bringing an end to a six-game winless run.

They started shakily as Sanluqueño created the early danger, but Marbella soon settled and pushed the visitors back. They saw a marginal offside call deny Rodri Ríos in the first half and also appealed unsuccessfully for a red card against Ntji.

Persistence paid off on 80 minutes when Rodri finally forced the breakthrough, finishing at the second attempt after Rubén Domínguez parried his initial effort.

The result brings Marbella level with Sanluqueño on 14 points, though they remain in the drop zone with a game in hand.

Hércules 2–1 Juventud de Torremolinos

Earlier the same day, Torremolinos slipped to a second straight defeat after a difficult afternoon shaped by Dani Fernández’s first-half dismissal. Initially booked, his challenge was upgraded to a red on review with the score still goalless.

Despite the setback, they took the lead through Usse Diao after the interval, but Hércules turned the match around late on.

Former Malaga striker Fran Sol equalised before De Palmas struck in stoppage time.

Following the match, manager Calderón rued both the sending off and the final whistle that came as his team prepared to take a corner.