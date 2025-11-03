Grassroots football in Malaga in mourning following death of young player

SUR Malaga Monday, 3 November 2025, 14:58 Share

Malaga's grassroots football is grieving the death of 20-year-old Jairo Corbacho Bornao, who had played for several clubs in the province, such as Vázquez Cultural and La Cala Mijas, during his short life. He was the son of Miriam Bornao, who is the president of CD Torreón Cala de Mijas Femenino. The cause of his death is unknown.

The Andalusian football federation posted a photo of the young footballer, accompanied by a message expressing the members' condolences to Miriam Bornao and her family.

🙏 Desde @RFAFMalaga estamos consternados con el fallecimiento de Jairo Corbacho Bornao, joven jugador que militó en varias clubes de la provincia



☹️ Hijo de la presidenta del CD Torreón Cala de Mijas Femenino, Miriam Bornao. Ánimo a ella, a toda la familia y amigos



D.E.P. pic.twitter.com/VbYNxqWlfG — RFAF - Delegación de Málaga (@RFAFMalaga) November 2, 2025

Mijas mayor Ana Mata has also extended her condolences to Jairo's family. "Dear Corbacho and Bornao families... There are no words that can alleviate such a great pain. Such a young boy, so full of life and with a future ahead of him, does not deserve something like this. At times like this, all consolation seems impossible. I just want to extend my deepest and most sincere condolences. I am with you from the bottom of my heart and I am here for whatever you need, today and always. With all my love, Ana Carmen Mata," she wrote on social media.

El Málaga CF lamenta profundamente el fallecimiento de Jairo Corbacho Bornao, y traslada su más sentido pésame y todo su apoyo a la familia, amigos y seres queridos en estos duros momentos.



Descanse en paz. pic.twitter.com/vMQVGyyNye — Málaga CF (@MalagaCF) November 3, 2025

Many clubs in Malaga province, including Málaga CF and Torremolinos, have also sent messages of support and love.