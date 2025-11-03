Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Jairo Corbacho Bornao. RFAF
Obituary

Grassroots football in Malaga in mourning following death of young player

The 20-year-old had played for several clubs in the province during his short life

SUR

Malaga

Monday, 3 November 2025, 14:58

Malaga's grassroots football is grieving the death of 20-year-old Jairo Corbacho Bornao, who had played for several clubs in the province, such as Vázquez Cultural and La Cala Mijas, during his short life. He was the son of Miriam Bornao, who is the president of CD Torreón Cala de Mijas Femenino. The cause of his death is unknown.

The Andalusian football federation posted a photo of the young footballer, accompanied by a message expressing the members' condolences to Miriam Bornao and her family.

Mijas mayor Ana Mata has also extended her condolences to Jairo's family. "Dear Corbacho and Bornao families... There are no words that can alleviate such a great pain. Such a young boy, so full of life and with a future ahead of him, does not deserve something like this. At times like this, all consolation seems impossible. I just want to extend my deepest and most sincere condolences. I am with you from the bottom of my heart and I am here for whatever you need, today and always. With all my love, Ana Carmen Mata," she wrote on social media.

Many clubs in Malaga province, including Málaga CF and Torremolinos, have also sent messages of support and love.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga province leads rise in self-employed workers, who call for more rights and lower fees
  2. 2 Vienna. A top contender for the most romantic city in Europe
  3. 3 Carles Puigdemont breaks with Pedro Sánchez as PM is quizzed on party cash payments
  4. 4 Queen Fabiola: A Belgian monarch born in Spain
  5. 5 Vinicius Junior: the only way is down
  6. 6 Nervous Malaga CF get revenge over CD Estepona in dramatic Copa del Rey clash
  7. 7 Andalusian travel industry heads to London for World Travel Market with AI as key theme
  8. 8 Bishop of the Diocese of Europe visits the Costa del Sol
  9. 9 Flexible friends
  10. 10 The purity panic: notes from the museum of imaginary nations

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Grassroots football in Malaga in mourning following death of young player

Grassroots football in Malaga in mourning following death of young player