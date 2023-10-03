More than 4,000 runners already signed up for Picasso-themed Malaga Half Marathon

Sections
Nacho Carmona
Malaga
Tuesday, 3 October 2023, 16:43
More than 4,000 runners have already signed up for the 32nd Malaga Half Marathon, which will take place on Sunday 29 October.
The race, which covers a 21-kilometre route that starts and ends at the Ciudad de Málaga athletics stadium on the western edge of the city, will see participants run along the coast and into the cruise terminal, before turning back.
With only seven curves to help runners maintain their pace, this new route has the fewest curves of any half marathon in Europe, the organisers have said.
Notably, the number of women taking part continues to increase, so far reaching 24 per cent of the total number.
Additionally, the Malaga Half Marathon continues to attract international athletes, with up to 1,000 participants from over 70 countries around the world.
The race is open to elite athletes as well as recreational runners, and previous records for the event stand at one hour and twenty-three seconds for men (held by Josphat Kiptoo Chumo) and one hour, ten minutes and twenty seconds for women (held by Malika Assasah).
One of those taking part this year will be former world champion and winner of the Malaga Half Marathon, Martín Fiz. He will be the race ambassador, returning to the city at the age of 60 to run one of his favourite races.
As this year marks the 50th anniversary of Pablo Picasso's death, organisers have also given the race a "Picasso theme". The promotional poster features two runners caricatured in the style of Picasso and the official race shirts also incorporate Picasso-inspired details.
Those who would like to participate have until Monday 23 October to sign up.
