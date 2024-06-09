More than 15,000 tickets already sold for upcoming Premier Padel tournament in Malaga

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Organisers hope to sell 35,000 tickets for the event taking place at the city's Martín Carpena arena from 8 to 14 July

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Sunday, 9 June 2024, 19:27

Over 15,000 tickets have already been sold for the Premier Padel tournament coming to Malaga next month, with expectations set high for the event to exceed 35,000 attendees.

Scheduled from 8 to 14 July at the Martín Carpena sports arena in Malaga city, this stop marks the second in Spain for Premier Padel in 2024, following its emergence as the premier international padel tour, supplanting the World Padel Tour.

With just a month remaining, excitement is mounting as the tournament, founded by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) along with the International Padel Federation (FIP) and the Professional Padel Association (PPA), returns to Europe.

The competition, classified as a P1 event, will distribute more points than the recent P2 event in Seville, which attracted 35,000 fans to the Cartuja stadium.

Competing at the tournament will be several local talents such as Bea González, the world’s fourth-ranked player, and her partner Delfi Brea, who have clinched four consecutive titles this year.

Malaga duo Álex Ruiz and Momo González, currently ranked seventh, are also set to feature, alongside local stars Jairo Bautista, Fran Guerrero, Marta Caparrós and Carolina Navarro, pending her recovery from an ankle injury.

