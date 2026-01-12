A miserable weekend of third-tier action as all three Malaga province sides suffer defeats

Jorge Garrido Monday, 12 January 2026, 10:04 Share

A bleak weekend for Malaga province clubs in Group 2 of Primera RFEF ended with three defeats and growing concern at both ends of the table: Antequera's promotion ambitions were checked by rival contenders, Marbella endured a heavy away loss and Juventud de Torremolinos slid into the drop zone.

Antequera 2-4 Atlético Madrid B

Antequera’s recent momentum was halted on Sunday at El Maulí by second-placed Atlético Madrid B in a reality check against elite opposition.

They fell behind to an Arnau Ortiz penalty after a late challenge, and Ortiz then teed up Miguel Cubo to double the lead minutes later.

Siddiki pulled one back early in the second half to raise hopes, but Ortiz struck again before Jano Monserrate finished a flowing move to make it four.

A late Marcelo penalty reduced the deficit, though it was too late to change the outcome.

Despite a run of good form, the result sees Antequera drop to 11th, closer in points to the drop zone than the play-off spots.

Sabadell 5-0 Marbella

Later the same day, Marbella’s struggles deepened with a chastening defeat at the Nova Creu Alta in David Cabello’s first match in charge.

Sabadell were in control from the outset, scoring through Bonaldo and Coscia inside the opening quarter, adding a third via Lopez-Pinto before the break and racing further clear through Liameed early in the second half. Miguelete completed the rout.

Marbella failed to register a shot on target and now sit bottom of the group as a season meant to mark progress continues to unravel.

Betis B 2-0 Torremolinos

Also on Sunday, Torremolinos followed up a fine home win last week with a setback away to Betis B, who started the day bottom.

After a competitive first half, Rodrigo Marina broke the deadlock just before the hour and Bouare sealed the points in the 71st minute.

The defeat drops Torremolinos into 16th on 22 points, though safety remains only one point away.