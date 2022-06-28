Successful season for Mijas volleyball team, supported by La Cala Lions CP Mijas Voley's under-16s had financial support from the charity on their journey to winning the league and Andalusian championships, as well as bronze at the national event

CP Mijas Voley's under-16s female team have brought an end to a fantastic season in which they achieved three major feats, including winning their league, the Andalusian championships and finishing third in the Spanish championships.

The team, which is part of the volleyball club based in La Cala de Mijas, visited one of their main sponsors, La Cala Lions, where they posed together with the two trophies they won during the season.

Journey to the top

CP Mijas Voley under-16s' journey to success began with their impressive form in the league, which began at the start of January, and they would end up winning the province's top tier Liga Oro.

The local team did so in style by failing to lose a single match of the nine that they played, picking up the maximum possible points and finishing ahead of second-placed Cartama.

That ensured their place in April's Andalusian championships, with the first phase being played in Jaén. CP Mijas Voley continued to impress, winning their group and making it to the tournament finals in Seville.

Reaching new heights

Once again, the team defied all odds and took gold in the final against the home side Tomares, and in turn sealed their spot in the Spanish championships, which was partly funded by La Cala Lions Club.

CP Mijas Voley continued their impressive form in the national event, which was held in the Murcia region, topping their group by beating their three opponents.

However, their run finally came to an end in the semi-final, where they fell to eventual winner CV Sant Cugat, but the Andalusian side still picked up a bronze medal as they defeated CV Collado Viallalba in the third place play-off.

Bright futures

Even though CP Mijas Voley weren't able to go all the way, several of their players made their mark in the last six months of competition.

Violeta Sena was chosen as the best player of the Andalusian championships, and she was joined by Claudia Verdejo and Manuela Altieri to train and play for the under-16s Andalucia team in the upcoming Spanish Regional Teams Championships (CESA), which will begin on 30 June.

Moreover, Sena and Verdejo won the under-19 provincial beach volleyball tournament on Saturday, and the club received a visit from the head of the Malaga provincial authority's Sport department and Spanish ex-Olympian Borja Vivas, who took the time to advise the club as it looks to its bright future.