Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing racquet sports. Pickle Pro Tour
Pickleball

Mijas Open brings Pickle Pro Tour back to Malaga province

Featuring 148 players from 11 countries, the national pickleball tour's fifth event of the season takes place until Sunday

Nacho Carmona

Malaga

Friday, 7 November 2025, 10:43

The national pickleball tour of the Spanish Tennis Federation arrived on the Costa del Sol Mijas this week for the Mijas Open, the fifth and penultimate stop of the 2025 season.

A total of 148 players, including 20 from abroad, have been competing since Thursday, with the tournament concluding on Sunday.

Group-stage matches in the PRO category and all TALENT events take place until today, Friday, at the Lew Hoad Tennis and Padel Club. Then, over the weekend, all play will move to the main court at the auditorium in El Gran Parque de la Costa del Sol.

According to organisers, the event continues the tour's strong link with Malaga province, where it began in June.

