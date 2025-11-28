Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Football

Middle Eastern investors close in on Torremolinos takeover

With the side moving to within just two points of the play-off places, the club could be about to receive a financial lifeline

SUR / Pedro Luis Alonso

MALAGA.

Friday, 28 November 2025, 16:32

Juventud de Torremolinos have confirmed that a Middle Eastern investment group has begun formal due diligence ahead of a possible takeover. Although still under review, the group has already injected funds to stabilise the club and keep it operating normally.

It's believed that the group intends to retain the current sporting model and values the work of recent seasons. Their proposal includes modernising facilities, creating new revenue streams, improving financial management and strengthening community ties.

Plans also cover a High Performance Centre, a refurbished stadium and major sporting events in partnership with local authorities. Both sides see the project as a historic chance to secure long-term stability and growth.

Play-off contention

The news of the possible takeover comes at a time when, on the field, the Primera RFEF play-offs moved within reach.

After three draws on the bounce, the side secured a vital win at Pinilla on Saturday, overcoming a resilient Teruel side with a single strike from Usse Diao just past the hour mark, assisted by Climent.

Manager Antonio Calderón praised his team for a "very complete match," noting that Teruel's late pressure failed to yield an equaliser.

Javi Cuenca was key in goal, making several critical saves, while Iván Ribeiro and Álex Camacho had near misses that could have extended the advantage.

The victory temporarily lifted Torremolinos into sixth place, finishing the weekend in eighth following Sunday's results, just two points off the play-off places.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 The first Michelin stars on the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Bid farewell to November with a warming traditional Malaga dish
  3. 3 Eastern Costa del Sol town starts festive season with unveiling of giant Nativity scene
  4. 4 La Escalera de Balthazar: where French finesse meets Andalusian flavour
  5. 5 HouseCashback.es The First Real estate Agency in Spain That Pays Buyers Back
  6. 6 Water network upgrade on Fuengirola street comes to an end
  7. 7 Thanksgiving Day: historical connection with Andalucia
  8. 8 Water utility company strengthens its commitment to excellence and sustainability in Fuengirola
  9. 9 Competition seeks to promote Malaga raisins in baking
  10. 10 Contract for new eight-million-euro Costa del Sol health centre goes out to tender

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Middle Eastern investors close in on Torremolinos takeover

Middle Eastern investors close in on Torremolinos takeover