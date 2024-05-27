Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Marbella striker Dago, in action during Sunday's match. Marbella CF
Marbella CF go 1-0 up in first leg play-off against UD Logroñés
Football

Marbella CF go 1-0 up in first leg play-off against UD Logroñés

The Costa del Sol club will need to defend the lead in order to be promoted to the RFEF First Division

Juan Ramón Padilla

Marbella

Monday, 27 May 2024, 12:19

Marbella CF will need to defend a goal to be promoted to the RFEF First Division after winning the first leg of their play-off against UD Logroñés 1-0 on Sunday 26 May.

The match started in front of 1,100 home fans with Marbella pushing forward towards the visitors' goal. Ernest began to look to make inroads on his left flank, but his balls into the box were not reaching the feet of the strikers.

The first clear sight of goal was a shot from Aitor Puñal with a clever run down the right, but Royo responded with a good save. Logroñes hardly appeared in the home area until the half hour mark. And Jony's cross-shot gave his team a boost, and they came close to making it 1-0 when Seguín shot well over from the right, but Lejárraga was on hand to save.

Marbella's goal came during a grey patch for the home side. Puñal finished off a good pass from Ernest in the six-yard box to send the Dama de Noche into raptures on the stroke of half-time.

Marbella protected their goal well in the second half to seal the win. They'll need to do the same again next week in order to secure promotion. After the match, Marbella coach Fran Beltrán said: "We played a great game, supported by our fans. We have a very exciting end to the tie".

Marbella will travel to UD Logroñés next Sunday 2 June for the second leg at 6pm.

