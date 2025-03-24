Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A dejected Fornés after yet another loss for Marbella. Josele
Marbella FC sink deeper into relegation trouble with yet another home collapse
Football

Marbella FC sink deeper into relegation trouble with yet another home collapse

Marbella 0 - 2 Alcoyano ·

The Costa del Sol side now sit four points from safety in the Group 2 Primera RFEF relegation zone

Juan Ramón Padilla

Monday, 24 March 2025, 14:50

In a match dubbed a 'final' for the Costa del Sol side, Marbella FC suffered another devastating home defeat on Sunday, losing 2-0 to relegation rival Alcoyano in a crucial Primera RFEF Group 2 clash.

Despite dominating possession, two costly errors in the second half handed the visitors a decisive victory, leaving Marbella languishing in the relegation zone.

With pressure mounting after surprise wins from Intercity in Ibiza and Algeciras in Antequera, Marbella came out determined to avoid another early setback at La Dama de Noche. Coach Abel Segovia opted to play without a traditional striker, using José Callejón as a false nine, supported by wingers Ohemeng and Tahiru, the latter making his first start since recovering from injury.

Marbella created the better chances early on. Alex López had the first clear opportunity after 30 minutes, latching onto a cross from Marcos Olguín, while Aitor Puñal tested the Alcoyano defence with a long-range effort.

Alcoyano, however, remained dangerous on the counter, with Cristian Herrera and Javi Antón both threatening before the break.

Wastefulness

In the second half, Marbella came closest when Callejón’s effort, set up by Soto, narrowly missed the target. Moments later, Fornés struck the crossbar with a header.

However, Marbella’s wastefulness was punished when Mario Losada capitalised on a midfield error to put Alcoyano ahead in the 64th minute.

Substitutions failed to inspire a comeback, and David Velázquez sealed Marbella’s fate by taking advantage of another mistake late in the game.

Marbella now sit second from bottom, with just nine games remaining to avoid the drop.

