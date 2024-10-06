Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Hidalgo, in action at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. SUR
Marbella golfer misses the cut just a week after Open de España victory
Golf

Marbella golfer misses the cut just a week after Open de España victory

Ángel Hidalgo was eliminated from the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship after finishing the third round in 100th position

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Sunday, 6 October 2024, 18:51

Marbella golfer Ángel Hidalgo followed up his recent victory at the Open de España by being eliminated from the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship after missing the cut by three strokes on Saturday.

The young golfer, who last weekend triumphed against former world number one Jon Rahm, finished the third round in 100th position with a total score of -6.

Hidalgo posted rounds of 73, 68 and 69 during the first three days of the tournament, held in Scotland as part of the DP World Tour, formerly known as the European Tour. Despite an improvement in his performance, he fell just short of the -9 score required to advance, with fellow Spaniard Adrián Otaegui making the cut.

Rahm, who outperformed Hidalgo this time, went into the final day in contention for a podium finish, but ultimately finished in seventh place with a score of -18.

Fellow Spaniard David Puig, who impressed with a strong third round, finished tied for fourth on -19, five short of winner Tyrrell Hatton, from England.

