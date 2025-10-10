Marbella golfer Ángel Hidalgo begins title defence at Spanish Open in Madrid

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga. Friday, 10 October 2025, 10:06 | Updated 10:12h. Share

Local golfer Ángel Hidalgo has officially begun his defence of the Spanish Open title, with action getting under way in Madrid yesterday (Thursday).

The Marbella-born sportsman, who defeated Jon Rahm in a play-off last year, admitted that "it would be a dream to win again".

The 27-year-old, speaking at Tuesday's presentation ahead of the DP World Tour event at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid acknowledged his mixed form this season but said that "playing at home is special" and boosts his confidence.

Hidalgo faces a strong field including Rahm and Sergio García as he looks to retain his crown this Sunday.