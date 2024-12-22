Marbella FC finally bring winless run to an end

Juan Ramón Padilla Marbella Sunday, 22 December 2024, 06:32

Marbella FC ended both the year and their seven-match winless streak in style on Saturday with a commanding 3-1 victory over Recreativo Huelva at El Colombino. Fran Beltrán’s men struck early in both halves, capitalising on defensive lapses by Recreativo, who remain mired in the drop zone.

Australian forward Edwards opened the scoring for the visitors in just the second minute, finishing a Dorian assist on his return to the starting lineup.

Despite dominating possession, the hosts rarely troubled Marbella’s defence before the break. In fact, just after the restart, Fornés doubled the Costa de Sol side's lead with a towering header from an Ohemeng cross, showcasing the winger’s rich vein of form.

This time, however, Recreativo responded quickly, with Njalla exploiting goalkeeper Lejárraga’s poor positioning to halve the deficit in the 54th minute.

In response, the home crowd, 8,000 strong, urged Recreativo forward, but Marbella weathered the storm. Dorian ultimately sealed the result in the dying minutes, finishing a slick move orchestrated by substitute Jorge Álvarez.

After such a poor run of form, the result finally gives Marbella some breathing space above the relegation zone and injects some fresh optimism ahead of their high-profile Copa del Rey tie against Atlético Madrid in the new year.