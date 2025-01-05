Marbella FC's big cup tie marred by fan violence

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Football

Supporters of Atlético Madrid and Malaga CF engaged in a violent altercation near La Rosaleda, causing significant damage to nearby businesses just hours before Saturday's Copa del Rey match

Jorge Garrido

Malaga

Sunday, 5 January 2025, 18:04

Supporters of Atlético Madrid and Malaga CF engaged in a violent altercation close to La Rosaleda stadium on Saturday, causing significant damage to nearby businesses hours before Marbella's big Copa del Rey match against the La Liga side.

The incident occurred around 3pm on Calle Actriz Rosario Pino, in the Segalerva neighbourhood. According to local sources, members of Atlético’s ultra group, Frente Atlético, were seated on a terrace when Malaga’s Frente Boquerón confronted them.

The altercation quickly escalated into a brawl, with chairs and other objects thrown, causing extensive damage to nearby businesses, including the Mesón Segalerva restaurant.

Eyewitness Marina Luque, who was in a neighbouring bar, described the chaotic scene. “Thankfully, we stayed inside,” she said, recounting how police officers warned customers to seek shelter as they awaited reinforcements.

Despite a significant police presence throughout the day, fewer than ten officers were initially present when the violence erupted, making it challenging to contain the situation.

This wasn't the only incident on the day, however. In Plaza de la Merced in the city centre, Atleti ultras also congregated, letting off flares and vandalising the iconic Pablo Picasso statue.

Police scrutiny

Authorities are now under scrutiny for not classifying the match as high-risk, a designation applied to three Malaga fixtures earlier this season.

Local police and football authorities are investigating the incident, which has raised questions about crowd management and security at major events.

Inside the stadium, both fan groups were segregated, with no notable incidents reported during the match. However, provocative chants from both sides, including offensive slogans, underscored the lingering tension.

surinenglish Marbella FC's big cup tie marred by fan violence