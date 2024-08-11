Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Ghadfa poses with his silver medal. EFE
Marbella boxer Ayoub Ghadfa secures historic Olympic silver medal
Paris 2024 Olympics

Marbella boxer Ayoub Ghadfa secures historic Olympic silver medal

The 25-year-old came up short against reigning champion Bakhodir Jalolov in Saturday's super heavyweight final

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Sunday, 11 August 2024, 07:59

Boxer Ayoub Ghadfa will return to Marbella with an Olympic silver medal after finally coming unstuck in the super heavyweight (+92kg) final at the Paris Games on Saturday night.

The final was a daunting task for Ghadfa, coming up against Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov. Known as 'The Great Uzbek', Jalolov, a four-time Asian champion, two-time world champion, and Olympic gold medallist from Tokyo, dominated the match with his superior skill and power.

Ghadfa fought bravely, attempting to take control of the ring and matching Jalolov's intensity, particularly in the second round. That said, the judges unanimously favoured Jalolov in all three rounds.

History maker

Despite a valiant effort, gold remained elusive for Ghadfa who, nonetheless, made history by becoming only Spain’s third Olympic boxing silver medallist and the first in the super heavyweight category.

Having only taken up boxing seven years ago, Ghadfa’s rapid rise has already secured him a place in Spanish sporting history.

Ghadfa’s journey to the final had been impressive, defeating notable opponents including Kamshybek Kunkabayev, a bronze medallist in Tokyo, and Djamili-Dini Aboudou of France in the semi-finals.

