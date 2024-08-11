Marbella boxer Ayoub Ghadfa secures historic Olympic silver medal

Marina Rivas Malaga Sunday, 11 August 2024, 07:59 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Boxer Ayoub Ghadfa will return to Marbella with an Olympic silver medal after finally coming unstuck in the super heavyweight (+92kg) final at the Paris Games on Saturday night.

The final was a daunting task for Ghadfa, coming up against Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov. Known as 'The Great Uzbek', Jalolov, a four-time Asian champion, two-time world champion, and Olympic gold medallist from Tokyo, dominated the match with his superior skill and power.

Ghadfa fought bravely, attempting to take control of the ring and matching Jalolov's intensity, particularly in the second round. That said, the judges unanimously favoured Jalolov in all three rounds.

History maker

Despite a valiant effort, gold remained elusive for Ghadfa who, nonetheless, made history by becoming only Spain’s third Olympic boxing silver medallist and the first in the super heavyweight category.

EFE

Having only taken up boxing seven years ago, Ghadfa’s rapid rise has already secured him a place in Spanish sporting history.

Ghadfa’s journey to the final had been impressive, defeating notable opponents including Kamshybek Kunkabayev, a bronze medallist in Tokyo, and Djamili-Dini Aboudou of France in the semi-finals.