Marbella amputee claims silver at World Adaptive Surfing Championship

Almagro had both her hands and feet amputated when she was 18.

Nacho Carmona Malaga Sunday, 10 November 2024, 19:27

Sarah Almagro, the Marbella-born adaptive surfing champion, had to settle for second place in the Prone-2 category of the World Adaptive Surfing Championship on Saturday, having led the competition until just over a minute before the final buzzer.

The 24-year-old, who was defending her 2023 title, was pipped to the big prize by her main competitor, Australian Jocelyn Neumueller, who caught a decisive wave to secure the win.

Held in the same Huntington Beach waters off California where she triumphed last year, this fourth World Championship marked another milestone for the 24-year-old, who returned to the sport only days after a hospital stay and advanced through heats nearly flawlessly.

A symbol of perseverance

Almagro’s journey to the top of adaptive surfing has been remarkable. At just 18, she suffered a life-threatening bout of meningococcal meningitis, which left her in a coma for ten days and led to the amputation of both her hands and feet.

Since then, Almagro has become a symbol of perseverance and strength, excelling in elite sport, delivering motivational speeches and studying Law at the University of Malaga.

In 2022, she was named 'Malagueña del Año' by SUR. Now, her runner-up finish this weekend further cements her position among the world’s best adaptive surfers, showcasing her unwavering spirit and drive.