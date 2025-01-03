Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Carolina Navarro. Marilú Báez
Malaga&#039;s &#039;Queen of Padel&#039; to bring an end to her 31-year career
Padel

Malaga's 'Queen of Padel' to bring an end to her 31-year career

Carolina Navarro, nine-times world number one, has announced 2025 will be her final season, marking the end of an era

Nacho Carmona

Malaga

Friday, 3 January 2025, 14:11

Carolina Navarro, a Malaga native and one of the most successful players in padel history, has confirmed she will retire at the end of the 2025 season.

The 48-year-old, who has held the world number one title nine times, will conclude a professional career spanning 31 years.

In an emotional video shared on social media, Navarro reflected on her journey. "2025 will be my last season as a professional," she said. "It all began in Malaga with my sisters, playing local tournaments. I've been fortunate to spend 31 years competing and enjoying this sport, which has given me everything."

Navarro has won three World Championships in pairs (2000, 2006, 2012) and four in teams (1998, 2000, 2010, 2014).

Though from Spain, Navarro competed internationally for Sweden due to her maternal heritage.

She expressed gratitude for her career highlights, including establishing her padel academy, 'Palas para Todos'.

Looking ahead, she promised to give her all in her final season, saying, "I'll fight every match like it's my last."

