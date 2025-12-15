Malaga's Bea González wins Premier Padel Finals in Barcelona to cap six-title season

Marina Rivas Monday, 15 December 2025, 18:13 Share

Malaga padel player Bea González closed the season with the biggest title of her career after winning the Premier Padel Finals in Barcelona on Sunday, sealing her sixth trophy of 2025 and underlining her status as one of the sport’s leading figures.

González and Madrid teenager Claudia Fernández defeated world number ones Gemma Triay and Delfi Brea 6-4, 0-6 and 6-3 in a final that swung sharply after an early collapse in the decider. The result capped a year in which the pair reached ten finals and lifted six trophies across the elite circuit.

The victory carried special meaning for González, who played the tournament days after the death of her grandfather, known as Chuzo, a former professional footballer and Malaga’s first international. She dedicated the title to him after an emotional week.

"It’s been a really hard week," González said. "We found strength we didn’t think we had at times and we should be proud not just of how we played but of sticking together when things went wrong. I want to thank my family, my coach and especially my grandfather. I know he was supporting me when I needed it most."

The final saw González and Fernández take the opening set before being swept aside in the second. Trailing after an eight-game run by the top seeds, the Malaga player steadied the pair as they rallied to take control of the match.

Gonzalez finishes the year with titles in Asunción, Malaga, Madrid, Dubai, Acapulco and Barcelona alongside Fernández, the youngest partnership in the world top three.