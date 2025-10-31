Malaga's Alejandro Davidovich ends best-ever season ranked 14th in the world

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Friday, 31 October 2025, 15:56 Share

Alejandro Davidovich has brought an end to the best season of his career, finishing 2025 ranked 14th in the world after a 6-2, 6-4 defeat to Alexander Zverev in the last 16 of the Paris Masters. The German, ranked third and defending champion, maintained his dominance over the Spaniard with his sixth win in seven meetings.

The match, played at La Défense Arena, lasted just one hour and 35 minutes. Zverev’s consistency on serve made the difference, as he won 75 per cent of points on his first delivery and gave Davidovich few opportunities to respond.

The Malaga player had three break points, but only came close on one of them before sending a shot narrowly long after a long rally.

Zverev controlled the contest throughout, committing only three unforced errors to Davidovich’s 18. The world number three broke early in the second set, but Davidovich briefly hit back before calling a medical timeout for a right adductor strain at 3-2. Although he continued without major discomfort, he soon dropped his serve again and the match slipped away.

Strong campaign

Davidovich ends the season with a record of 44 wins and 26 losses, reaching four finals but missing out on a first ATP title. He will only fall to 15th if Czech player Jiri Lehecka wins next week’s ATP 250 event in Athens.

The 25-year-old will now take a short break before starting pre-season training in late November or early December.

He could still be called up by David Ferrer as Spain’s fifth man for the Davis Cup Finals in Bologna from 13 to 18 November, although that appears unlikely given his limited involvement in previous editions.