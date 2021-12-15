A woeful Malaga crash out the Copa del Rey Offering very little, the Blue and Whites came alive in the final phases of the game, but it was too little too late

Malaga crashed out the Copa del Rey on Tuesday night (14 December), losing 1-0 to third-tier team Rayo Majadahonda. The Blue and Whites, despite coming alive towards the end, generally lacked conviction throughout the 90 minutes in a woeful display of football.

Coach José Alberto had said before the match that there would be several changes, as the club is still prioritising the league. Defender Moussa was handed his debut, Larrubia was played ahead of Hicham and Haitam, with Chavarría put up front alongside Roberto.

1 Rayo Majadahonda 0 Malaga

Malaga were the dominant side during the opening minutes, a mirror image of what was to come. Rayo Majadahonda soon found their feet and they started dominating possession, as they so often do in their league games.

After a couple of chances within the initial 10 minutes, the game didn't see any more until the half-hour mark, as both sides failed to generate anything going forward, and the goalkeepers had very little to do.

The second half saw few changes, but the hosts came out stronger and more confident. Then, after a series of three corners and half an hour to go, Rayo Majadahonda got the lead through Rubén Sánchez, assisted by veteran Susaeta.

Malaga still offered nothing, and thanks to a brilliant save by Dani Barrio prevented a second goal just eight minutes after the first. José Alberto brought on Hicham and Dani Lorenzo to freshen things up, and Genaro had a shot from the edge of the box that smashed into the crossbar.

But Malaga's one and only shot on target didn't come until the 78th minute, with a weak header by youngster Moussa forcing the hosts' goalkeeper to get involved. The Blue and Whites had woken up, but it was too little too late.

The Andalusian side crashed out the Copa del Rey once again, and will now face Leganés at La Rosaleda on Saturday at 4pm, with the hope of ending this turbulent year on a high.