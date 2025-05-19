Two Costa del Sol clubs to receive windfall from Dean Huijsen's Real Madrid move

Huijsen was a standout performer in his only season at Bournemouth.

Real Madrid last week confirmed the signing of Spain international Dean Huijsen on a five-year deal from AFC Bournemouth for 59 million euros - a move that will have consequences for two clubs on the Costa del Sol.

Under FIFA’s solidarity mechanism, Malaga CF are set to receive close to 500,000 euros, having developed Huijsen between 2017 and 2022.

The towering 20-year-old defender, raised in Marbella, joined the club's academy in 2015 but only qualifies from the age of 12 onwards.

Additional funds, around 150,000 euros, will go to Juventud de Torremolinos due to his time there during the 2019–20 season.

Five-year deal

Huijsen will officially become a Madrid player on 1 June 2025. In a statement, Real Madrid said: "Real Madrid CF and AFC Bournemouth have reached an agreement for the transfer of Dean Huijsen, who will join our club for the next five seasons."

Bournemouth also confirmed the transfer and the activation of the player’s release clause.

Huijsen, who also has Dutch roots, joins a long line of Costa del Sol players to represent Madrid including Isco, Fernando Hierro and Brahim. He could make his debut for Los Blancos next month at the FIFA Club World Cup.