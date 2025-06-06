Trio of fan favourites allowed to leave Malaga CF on free transfers

Dioni, Kevin, and Manu Molina during the last league match against Burgos.

In a move that surprised many fans, Malaga CF have informed Kevin, Dioni and Manu Molina that their contracts will not be renewed ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

The club confirmed the news on Tuesday following individual meetings between sporting director Loren Juarros and each player. The decision follows a final review meeting between Juarros and the coaching staff on Monday.

All three players had already received warm ovations at La Rosaleda after Saturday's match against Burgos, but were still holding out hope for a contract extension.

Veteran striker Dioni, who rejoined Malaga in 2023 and was their top scorer in Segunda this season with seven goals, is expected to continue his career in Primera RFEF.

Manu Molina, for his part, impressed in midfield this campaign but lost his starting place to Izan Merino in recent weeks.

Perhaps most surprisingly, Kevin, once seen as a key part of the club's future, will also leave after a dip in form during the second half of the season.

The club is expected to hold a farewell event for the trio in the coming days. All three were key to Malaga's dramatic promotion last year.