Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Dioni, Kevin, and Manu Molina during the last league match against Burgos. Ñito Salas/SUR
Football

Trio of fan favourites allowed to leave Malaga CF on free transfers

Kevin, Dioni and Manu Molina have been informed that their contracts will not be renewed ahead of the 2025-26 campaign

Jorge Garrido

Malaga

Friday, 6 June 2025, 11:32

In a move that surprised many fans, Malaga CF have informed Kevin, Dioni and Manu Molina that their contracts will not be renewed ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

The club confirmed the news on Tuesday following individual meetings between sporting director Loren Juarros and each player. The decision follows a final review meeting between Juarros and the coaching staff on Monday.

All three players had already received warm ovations at La Rosaleda after Saturday's match against Burgos, but were still holding out hope for a contract extension.

Veteran striker Dioni, who rejoined Malaga in 2023 and was their top scorer in Segunda this season with seven goals, is expected to continue his career in Primera RFEF.

Manu Molina, for his part, impressed in midfield this campaign but lost his starting place to Izan Merino in recent weeks.

Perhaps most surprisingly, Kevin, once seen as a key part of the club's future, will also leave after a dip in form during the second half of the season.

The club is expected to hold a farewell event for the trio in the coming days. All three were key to Malaga's dramatic promotion last year.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Wildfire on Costa del Sol quickly brought under control
  2. 2 Costa del Sol cave marks international day with free guided tours
  3. 3 Drought restrictions eased in eastern Costa del Sol town after suffering several summers with water cuts
  4. 4 Court ruling casts doubts over major Costa del Sol festival, one of the longest-running in Spain
  5. 5 Netball builds bridges in Malaga: Alhaurín club unites women through sport and community
  6. 6 Summer lifeguard service starts in popular Costa del Sol resort
  7. 7 Torremolinos enhances beaches with new themed showers
  8. 8 Benalmádena to decorate its streets to celebrate Corpus Christi
  9. 9 Torremolinos to host national bodybuilding championship this weekend
  10. 10 Tourist information office in Malaga village reopens for first time since Covid-19 pandemic

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Trio of fan favourites allowed to leave Malaga CF on free transfers

Trio of fan favourites allowed to leave Malaga CF on free transfers