Time running out for Malaga CF who suffer another defeat With just eight games of the season left, Sunday's 0-1 defeat in Andorra feels like a fatal blow for the club's chances of avoiding relegation

Just as doubters had started to turn into believers, Malaga CF came crashing back down to earth on Sunday night as they suffered their sixteenth defeat of the season - this time a 0-1 loss away at Andorra.

Sergio Pellicer's team started the game well in the Principality, continuing with the same shape (a back three with two wing-backs) that had seen the Blue and Whites go three games unbeaten.

And overall in the first half, it nullified Andorra, who showed little threat or fluidity. But likewise, it also limited the visitors who had very little to show for their efforts in the opening 45 minutes, barring Ramón's effort that he drilled into the side netting after robbing the defender of possession just before half-time whistle.

Four at the back

The Malaga coach, realising that a point would be worth very little, decided to make a change in pursuit of victory, reverting to a 4-4-2 after the break with the introduction of top scorer Rubén Castro up front.

However, the change backfired completely. Suddenly the game was much more open and the Blue and Whites became much easier to play against.

The chances started to flow for Andorra and, eventually, in the 71st minute, they found the breakthrough goal. Mustapha Bundu beat Cristian in the one-on-one before firing the ball into the far, bottom corner past a helpless Rubén Yáñez to seal the win.

Only eight games left to go

Although the gap to safety is still eight points (Racing Santander lost this weekend too), with just eight games remaining, the feeling now is that this loss could be the fatal blow with time quickly running out to avoid relegation to the third tier.

Next up, Malaga are on the road again and face Villarreal B on Good Friday (9pm kick-off).