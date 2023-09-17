Three-goal thriller delights Malaga CF fans at La Rosaleda

Roberto and Kevin celebrate with Dioni, scorer of the second goal.

Antonio Góngora Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The great atmosphere surrounding Malaga CF continues. The Blue and Whites registered their third consecutive win of the season on Saturday evening, beating Recreativo Granada 3-0 in resounding fashion, buoyed by a very vocal home support at La Rosaleda.

Understanding the importance of maintaining a winning formula, especially after securing an away victory, coach Sergio Pellicer made just one minor change, introducing Luca Sangalli in place of Dani Lorenzo to add extra experience in midfield against a youthful opponent.

As a result, the Blue and Whites flew out the traps and delivered their best performance to date, showing greater defensive solidity and putting on a midfield masterclass that allowed them to dominate possession.

And it didn't take long for scoring opportunities to present themselves. In fact, the hosts opened the scoring in just the tenth minute when Kevin, one of Malaga's standout players, burst into the penalty area and unleashed a shot which deflected off Josep Masllorens and into the visitors' net.

A continuous threat

With Kevin particularly inspired, Malaga posed a continuous threat to Granada B's defence and kept Adri López busy. Sangalli played a pivotal role in this, keeping the ball ticking and maintaining the intensity in attack.

And it was only a matter of time before the fans were on their feet again. This time, around the midway point of the first half, another Kevin-inspired move resulted in a cutback to Dioni to score from the edge of the penalty area.

Malaga maintained their dominance until the interval, with Roberto's shot against the post coming closest to another goal.

A frenetic pace

In the second half, Granada's B team tried to get closer to their opponents' goal by taking more risks, but Malaga continued to press for more goals themselves, and Larrubia hit the woodwork - the third time his side did so in the match.

As the game entered the final stages, with new players on the field, the pace remained frenetic and exciting, gifting Malaga several opportunities to score.

Juan Hernández eventually sealed the victory with seven minutes to go via an outstanding long-range goal, following an impressive team move, prompting "olés" from the home fans who were clearly delighted by what they had seen.