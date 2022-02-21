Is there anyone Malaga CF can beat? The Blue and Whites lost to Real Sociedad B on Saturday, adding to growing string of defeats in the SmartBank League

Real Sociedad B beat Malaga CF 2-0 at their San Sebastian stadium Reale Arena on Saturday 19 February, adding to the growing string of defeats for the Blue and Whites. A lack of creativity midfield as well as repeated defensive concessions contributed to the loss.

The Basque team, 'Sanse', currently ranked 21st in the Second Division Smartbank League, beat the Andalusian team, ranked 17th, in an uncertain game. This leaves Malaga FC in a dangerous position if they are to progress in the league, given the lost opportunity to bag supposedly easier defeats and work their way up the league table. This raises the growing question: Who can Malaga CF actually beat?

The Blue and Whites are set to play 14 matches between now and the end of the league season, seven at home and the others away. While their rankings and abilities are mixed, it seems clear that Malaga CF will have issues facing any of the Second Division teams.

The competition continues to be difficult, and requires maximum commitment from the players and coach alike. Natxo González, who recently replaced José Alberto López, has demonstrated a poor track record since he began working with the team in late January, securing only one out of 12 possible points for the team in the four matches played under his watch.

It will take three months of hard work from the club's management, coach, and players to break the consistent fall they have been experiencing since December and make it through the league without a weekly defeat. There is still hope that the Blue and Whites will maintain their ranking, although current figures show that lesser teams are accumulating more points than before.