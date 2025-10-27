Ten-man Malaga CF crush Andorra in spectacular home victory

Daryl Finch Monday, 27 October 2025, 10:54 Share

After a run of poor results, Malaga CF bounced back in spectacular fashion on Sunday as they produced a stunning 4-1 win over Andorra at La Rosaleda despite being reduced to ten men early in the second half.

The match began with the visitors controlling early possession, as Malaga struggled to find rhythm despite changes made by head coach Sergio Pellicer. Javi Montero returned in defence after suspension and Carlos Dotor and Darko Brasanac started in midfield.

The breakthrough came in the 20th minute when David Larrubia dribbled past a defender and fired home a superb opener, sending the 22,106 fans at La Rosaleda into celebration.

Andorra nearly equalised before the break when Marc Domenech struck both posts, but Malaga remained ahead at half time.

Just four minutes after the restart, however, Brasanac was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle in midfield, leaving the hosts down to ten men for the remainder of the match.

Resilience rewarded

Despite the setback, Malaga responded in remarkable fashion. Substitute Julen Lobete doubled the lead in the 58th minute, finishing a loose ball after a swift counter-attack.

Andorra pushed forward in search of a response, but Malaga’s defensive discipline and tactical adjustments held firm.

In the closing stages, substitute Eneko Jauregi struck twice: first in the 86th minute on another breakaway, then again deep into stoppage time to seal an emphatic victory.

Manu Nieto scored a late consolation for Andorra in between the two goals.

Pellicer hailed the result as "the biggest relief of the season so far", while fans turned La Rosaleda into a cauldron of noise once again.

The win provides a vital boost for Malaga’s climb up the Segunda table ahead of their upcoming Copa del Rey tie in Estepona.