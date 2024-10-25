Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Malaga's Sergio Castel was unable to find the back of the net. Agencia LOF
Resolute Malaga CF bag sixth away draw of the season
Football

Resolute Malaga CF bag sixth away draw of the season

Europe's draw specialists remain unbeaten on the road, but their struggles in front of goal continue

Daryl Finch

Daryl Finch

Malaga

Friday, 25 October 2024, 13:18

In a result that came as little surprise to anyone, Malaga CF extended their unbeaten away record on Thursday night with a sixth consecutive draw, this time to Tenerife.

The result—a goalless stalemate—came in a match where both teams struggled to capitalise on scoring opportunities, further highlighting Malaga’s ongoing difficulty in converting dominance into goals.

The game began in Tenerife’s favour, with the home side awarded a penalty after a clumsy challenge by Víctor García on the edge of the area was eventually awarded by the VAR. However, Tenerife’s Enric Gallego missed the golden opportunity for the league's bottom side, dragging his shot wide of the post, with keeper Alfonso Herrero guessing right, too.

Despite shaky control early on, the visitors gradually improved, dominating possession after the half-hour mark. Second-half substitutions, particularly the entry of Manu Molina, added stability and helped Malaga control the game’s pace.

They created chances through Dioni and Julen Lobete but failed to find the net, with their finishing lacking a cutting edge.

Head coach Sergio Pellicer introduced fresh legs in an attempt to break the deadlock, yet the elusive win remained out of reach, leaving Malaga in 14th place in the Segunda table.

