Malaga CF end year on a high with stunning away win

Malaga players celebrate the win with the travelling fans following the final whistle.

Daryl Finch Malaga Sunday, 22 December 2024, 06:29

It was a long time coming but Malaga CF secured their first away win of the season in style, defeating Sporting Gijón 3-1 at El Molinón in a thrilling encounter on Saturday evening.

The result marks a turning point for Sergio Pellicer’s team, who have, until now, too often faltered on the road despite promising performances. This time, minimal defensive rotations ensured stability, while the visitors’ pressing disrupted Sporting’s rhythm throughout.

After a lowkey first half of few chances, Malaga really flew out the traps after the break. Striker Roko Baturina opened the scoring for the visitors with a stunning strike seconds after play recommenced. The Croatian linked well with Antoñito, before controlling the ball on his chest and unleashing an excellent strike on the half-volley from outside the area.

Agencia LOF

Sporting responded quickly, rattling the goal frame twice before Víctor Campuzano was given a chance to equalise from the spot after a contentious VAR decision awarded the home side a penalty for a seemingly unavoidable handball by Manu Molino in the 77th minute.

Eventually, some five minutes later, the forward stepped up and converted on the rebound after goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero saved the initial spot-kick.

Late drama

However, Malaga refused to be subdued and there was plenty of time left for some late drama. Substitute Dioni, celebrating his 35th birthday, turned the tide with two late goals, the first coming just moments after entering the field, with just four minutes left on the clock.

Agencia LOF

The veteran, who was going away from goal in the right channel, managed to open up his body to squeeze the ball past the defender and into the far corner.

His second, a composed finish after evading two defenders with a bouncing ball, sealed the victory in stoppage time and capped a memorable evening for the forward and his teammates.

With this win, the Blue and Whites finish the year on a high, positioned comfortably in 10th place as they head into the brief winter break on 30 points, a tally Pellicer’s side will look to build upon in the second half of the season.

The January transfer window could see reinforcements to further bolster the squad as the club aims to avoid any prospect of relegation.