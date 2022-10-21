Sheikh Al-Thani to testify by videoconference on Monday His statement will allow the investigation into the running of Malaga go forward

Malaga CF’s ousted owner Sheikh Al-Thani is to testify before a Malaga court via videoconference on Monday at 11am as part of an ongoing investigation into his family’s running of the club.

Al-Thani and his three sons are accused of misappropriation, improper management and money laundering at the club. The sheikh’s statement will allow for a trial date to be set. The agreement to appear came just two days after father and sons had failed to turn up at court to answer questions on Monday. That led the investigating judge to open proceedings to request international arrest warrants for the Al-Thanis.

Malaga CF remains under judicial administration, as it has been for the last two and a half years, and things will stay that way until legal proceedings advance. The club’s current legal status has helped them achieve economic stability and clean up their accounts.