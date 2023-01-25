Sergio Pellicer returns as Malaga CF coach following Pepe Mel's sacking The club moved quickly on Wednesday morning to reappoint their former coach until the end of the season

Pepe Mel has been sacked as Malaga head coach after a poor run of results left Malaga in the relegation zone, four points from safety, with 24 games played.

Despite fans mostly directing their ire at sporting director Manolo Gaspar for the club's downturn in fortunes, it's Mel who is the first one out of the door, paying the price for just four wins since joining the club in September as Pablo Guede's replacement.

Mel's fate was sealed early on Wednesday morning following a meeting between Gaspar and the club's administrator José María Muñoz.

The former Real Betis, West Bromwich Albion and Las Palmas coach will be replaced by Sergio Pellicer until the end of the season, with an option for a further season if he keeps the side in the division.

This will be Pellicer's second spell as first-team coach, having led the club to safety for back-to-back seasons before leaving in acrimonious circumstances in May 2021.

The 49-year-old, who played for Malaga and also coached youth and reserve teams, went on to manage Fuenlabrada before finding himself unemployed and returning to the city to live.

Pellicer will be in the dugout for Malaga's next match, away to Sporting Gijón on Sunday evening.