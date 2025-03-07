Malaga CF captain facing lengthy injury layoff after cruciate ligament tear

Nacho Carmona Malaga Friday, 7 March 2025, 19:37 Compartir

It was the worst news possible: Malaga CF confirmed on Monday that their captain Ramón Enríquez had suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee along with damage to the external meniscus. The midfielder sustained the injury during Saturday's match against Almeria and is set to undergo surgery ahead of a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The diagnosis means Ramón will miss the remainder of the current campaign and the start of next season as he undergoes rehabilitation yet again. The 23-year-old had only recently returned to the team before this latest setback.

Support has poured in from teammates past and present, with various members of the Malaga squad posting messages of encouragement on social media. Former colleagues including Pablo Fornals also expressed their solidarity as he begins his recovery from what is considered one of football's most feared injuries.

In response to the setback, fans have also proposed a tribute during Sunday's home match against Cadiz, suggesting an ovation in the sixth minute in reference to the player's shirt number.