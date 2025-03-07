Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Ramón during training earlier this year. Marilú Báez
Malaga CF captain facing lengthy injury layoff after cruciate ligament tear
Football

Malaga CF captain facing lengthy injury layoff after cruciate ligament tear

The football club has confirmed that Ramón Enríquez had suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee along with damage to the external meniscus

Nacho Carmona

Malaga

Friday, 7 March 2025, 19:37

It was the worst news possible: Malaga CF confirmed on Monday that their captain Ramón Enríquez had suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee along with damage to the external meniscus. The midfielder sustained the injury during Saturday's match against Almeria and is set to undergo surgery ahead of a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The diagnosis means Ramón will miss the remainder of the current campaign and the start of next season as he undergoes rehabilitation yet again. The 23-year-old had only recently returned to the team before this latest setback.

Support has poured in from teammates past and present, with various members of the Malaga squad posting messages of encouragement on social media. Former colleagues including Pablo Fornals also expressed their solidarity as he begins his recovery from what is considered one of football's most feared injuries.

In response to the setback, fans have also proposed a tribute during Sunday's home match against Cadiz, suggesting an ovation in the sixth minute in reference to the player's shirt number.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Pretty inland Malaga town hopes to exceed one million tourists in 2025
  2. 2 Costa business owner kidnapped and beaten by three hooded and armed men before being left injured on roadside
  3. 3 Prizes up for grabs during popular Costa del Sol tapas event
  4. 4 Brics, an open door to replace the US dollar or bricked up?
  5. 5 Foreign residents fight against non-biodegradable waste on the coast
  6. 6 Glamour-flavoured pancakes in Puerto Banús
  7. 7 Ugandan school rainwater collection tank campaign on the coast far exceeds intended target
  8. 8 Feminism to take to streets of Malaga on 8 March as an example of unity: 'Equality is still in its infancy'
  9. 9 Luxury holiday rentals are becoming a booming phenomenon in Marbella
  10. 10 Mijas schoolchildren learn importance of correct waste management

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga CF captain facing lengthy injury layoff after cruciate ligament tear