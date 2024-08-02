New Malaga CF away and third kits unveiled

Nacho Carmona Malaga Friday, 2 August 2024, 13:07 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Fresh off the back of their record-setting new home strip, Malaga CF this week unveiled their two away kits for their first season back in Segunda. Like last season, the second kit is purple with fluorescent green accents, inspired by the city flag. The third kit, meanwhile, is gold with brown tones, featuring the Gibralfaro castle skyline. The presentation, held at the city hall with the club's general director and the mayor, highlighted the strong link between the team and the city.

In a boost to their chances of staying in Segunda next season, Malaga CF are set to receive a double cash injection now that two former players are on the move.

The club will receive around 300,000 euros from the transfer of Dutch-born defender Dean Huijsen to AFC Bournemouth. Huijsen, 19, moved to Spain as a child and joined Malaga's Academy before signing with Italian giants Juventus in 2021. Last season, he was on loan at AS Roma, where he debuted for Spain's under-21s. Now, he is heading to the Premier League to be coached by Spaniard Andoni Iraola.

Malaga will also receive a similar fee as a result of Youssef En-Nesyri's move from Sevilla to Turkish side Fenerbahce, valued at around 20 million euros.

The Moroccan, who made 41 appearances for the first team between 2016 and 2018, has been at Sevilla for the past four and a half seasons after signing from Leganés. Now, his latest move will bring the club a sum similar to that of Huijsen's transfer, totalling over half a million euros from both transactions.

FIFA solidarity payments

This double windfall for Malaga comes through FIFA's solidarity mechanism, which grants five per cent of a transfer fee to the clubs responsible for developing the player at youth level.

The mechanism applies to international transfers or when the player and clubs are from different countries. In both Huijsen's and En-Nesyri's cases, these conditions have been met.

Incidentally, Malaga themselves are also implementing a local version of the solidarity mechanism. If a player from another Malaga-based club reaches the first team, their original clubs will receive financial compensation, encouraging local talent development.