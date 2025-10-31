Nervous Malaga CF get revenge over CD Estepona in dramatic Copa del Rey clash

Daryl Finch Malaga Friday, 31 October 2025, 14:58 Share

It may have taken a year, but Malaga CF finally got their revenge on Thursday night, defeating CD Estepona 3-1 to progress to the next round of the Copa del Rey.

The result came almost exactly 12 months after their shock 3-2 loss to the same opponents in La Línea, and although they showed clear superiority early on, they were forced to dig deep after the break.

Head coach Sergio Pellicer made several changes to the line-up, with Joaquín the sole survivor at the Muñoz Pérez stadium from the weekend’s 4-1 league win over Andorra.

Malaga’s control was immediate. Within minutes, they took the lead through Julen Lobete, who converted a penalty he had earned himself after being tripped by Juanan. His growing partnership with Eneko Jauregi again proved effective, with the forward threading a clever through ball that led to the spot kick.

Estepona, who sit two divisions below the Blue and Whites, offered little threat in the first half, managing only one clear chance when Dani Sancho headed wide from a Ballarín cross.

Malaga, meanwhile, enjoyed long spells of possession and looked comfortable heading into half time.

Momentum shift

The second half, however, was a different story. Pellicer brought on Darko Brasanac, Josué Dorrio and Haitam, and the visitors’ rhythm collapsed. Estepona pressed high and created a series of chances, including a disallowed goal and several close-range efforts.

Malaga restored the calm when in the 77th minute when Carlos Dotor found Dorrio, who controlled and finished smartly for 2-0.

Estepona hit back almost immediately through Asier Teijeira, whose left-footed strike reignited local hopes, but substitute goalkeeper Carlos López made a crucial save soon after to prevent an equaliser.

Malaga then sealed victory late on when Dorrio set up Aaron Ochoa for the third, ensuring safe passage to the second round.

The draw for the next stage will take place on Tuesday 11 November.