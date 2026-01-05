Masterclass in Gijón sees Malaga CF surge to within reach of the play-off places

Despite a mounting injury crisis, Juan Francisco Funes's side travelled to high-flying Sporting and picked up their third straight league win

The Malaga players celebrate with the travelling fans on Sunday.

Daryl Finch Monday, 5 January 2026, 09:23

Juan Francisco Funes's impressive start in the Malaga CF dugout continued on Sunday evening, leading his side to a masterclass performance at El Molinón to beat Sporting 3-1 and claim a third consecutive league victory.

Despite significant injury absences, they travelled to Gijón with confidence high and a bold tactical approach, fielding two forwards and showing authority in both boxes against a Sporting side that had won their previous three matches.

Funes opted for a 4-4-2 with Adrián Niño and Chupete leading the line and introduced youth team player Rafita at full-back, working in tandem with Aarón Ochoa down the left.

In fact, six academy graduates featured in the starting eleven alongside just two players aged over 25, highlighting the youthful profile of a side growing rapidly in confidence.

After a tough opening spell, Malaga imposed order through disciplined pressing and a well-organised back four. Sporting struggled to create clear chances and goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero was rarely troubled before the break.

The breakthrough arrived shortly before half time when Chupete met a precise cross from David Larrubia with a first-time strike for his seventh goal of the season.

Niño then struck the crossbar moments later as Malaga threatened to pull clear.

A stroke of fortune

Sporting attempted to raise the tempo after the interval, but decisions went against them: a goal was correctly ruled out for a prior foul and a penalty appeal was waved away.

Then, within minutes, Malaga struck again on the counter. Larrubia released Chupete whose shot was saved by Rubén Yáñez but Niño reacted quickest to convert the rebound.

The home side were handed a lifeline when VAR intervened to award a penalty for handball and Juan Otero reduced the deficit to 1-2 with ten minutes remaining.

However, any momentum was halted soon after when Brian Oliván was sent off for a reckless challenge.

Malaga then sealed the result late on as substitute Julen Lobete capitalised on a long kick from Herrero to make it 1-3 and secure yet another victory, underscoring the rapid transformation overseen by head coach Funes.

Malaga have now taken 14 points from a possible 18 since Sergio Pellicer was replaced, just one fewer than the total collected across the previous 14 matches. With 29 points already secured, they sit one short of last season’s tally at the same stage.

With a home game against Ceuta to come on Sunday at La Rosaleda, sixth place is now within reach.