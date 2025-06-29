Malaga CF set for huge windfall as former striker makes a move

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Sunday, 29 June 2025, 23:29 Compartir

Malaga CF will receive nearly half a million euros this summer following former striker Roberto’s permanent transfer from Braga to Espanyol.

The deal, confirmed last Friday, sees the Catalan club acquire 50 per cent of the forward’s rights for 6.2 million euros, with an agreement lasting until 2031.

As part of the original deal that took Roberto to Braga in 2023 for 1.8 million euros, Malaga retained 10 per cent sell-on of any capital gain on a future sale. With Espanyol now paying 6.2 million euros, the profit stands at 4.4 million euros, resulting in a 440,000-euro payment to the Andalusian club.

An additional 41,700 euros is also due through FIFA’s solidarity mechanism, bringing the total amount close to half a million euros.

Further options

It was also announced that Espanyol have the option to purchase an additional 25 per cent of Roberto’s rights from Braga for 3.1 million euros across the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons, with the remaining 25 per cent available for a similar fee. This means that Malaga will continue to benefit from these future instalments.

Roberto impressed during his loan spell at Espanyol last season, scoring six goals and registering one assist in 19 top-flight matches.

After a prolific campaign in Spain’s third tier the previous year, helping Malaga to earn promotion to Segunda, Roberto's value has been rapidly increasing.