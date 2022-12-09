Malaga CF save a point against Granada at La Rosaleda The Blue and Whites scored a fantastic opener against strong opposition, and their efforts were rewarded with a point

Rubén Castro is hugged by his teammates after scoring the opening goal for Malaga. / MARIANO POZO

Malaga bounced back from their latest defeat with a 1-1 draw against Granada at La Rosaleda on Thursday night. The Blue and Whites put on a brave dispay against their opponents and were able to get a point for their efforts.

The Andalusians were eager to get back to winning ways at home, while the visitors came into this tie looking to break into the top six.

The match proved once again that Malaga aren't giving up on this season, even if their desired result wasn't the final outcome.

Pulling ahead

Rubén Castro opened the scoring for the Blue and Whites with barely ten minutes left in the first half. His goal, an absolute screamer that was hit from outside the box and into the top corner, was enough to inject the locals with the confidence they needed.

1 Malaga 1 Granada

During the second-half, head coach Pepe Mel began implementing several tactical changes to keep up with Granada, who were desperate to get a win. The visitors did manage to pull a goal back with half an hour left, but Malaga went all out for the three points.

Mel made several changes to try and go for the second goal, especially in the final 15 minutes as he brought on attacking reinforcements.

But the game-winning goal resisted Malaga, who instead found themselves defending the 1-1 score, as Granada did seem more dangerous when going forward, but the game ended as a draw.

The Blue and Whites remain second-bottom of the league and next visit bottom-placed Ibiza this Sunday at 2pm. A win for Malaga would put them on 18 points and outside the relegation zone, which means the game is a must-win.