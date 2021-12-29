Malaga CF’s next match in doubt, after 12 of the squad test positive for coronavirus The opposition team, Alcorcón, is also waiting for the results of PCR tests carried out its players

Malaga CF has seen the number of coronavirus infections double at the football club, from the initial six members of the first team squad who tested positive for the virus before the Christmas holiday.

The new infections came to light after players, coaching and medical staff associated with men’s first team squad returned to training on Monday.

The twelve infected players will now have to complete a home quarantine until they produce a negative test result, which will prevent them from training with the rest of the squad, although some of them could return by the end of the week, once the isolation protocols have been completed.

In the coming days, further tests will continue to be carried out at the club to see if any more positives come to light, something that the club fears could happen.

“After the diagnostic PCR tests, the medical team have detected six new cases of Covid-19 among the members of the male first team staff. Which adds up to a total of twelve affected," the club said in a statement. “All of them are with mild or completely asymptomatic symptoms and remain in the mandatory home quarantine. Their return to training is subject to the evolution of the infection, and until they produce a negative result in the specific tests for the detection of the disease,” the Roselada club said in a statement.

Combined with the Covid outbreak, the situation at the club is further complicated, as José Alberto López's squad has seven players out of action with injuries, ahead of the next clash on Monday (January 2022) at Alcorcón, with a scheduled 9pm kick-off.

Malaga's rival on Monday, Alcorcón, is also waiting to know the results of PCR tests carried out on its footballers. Until the results are known, the possibility that the match may be postponed remains open. At the moment, however, the conditions for this to happen do not exist, according to the La Liga guidelines.