Six members of Malaga CF football squad test positive for Covid-19 "Those affected are well, all of them are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms," said the Rosaleda club in a statement

Despite being on a short Christmas period break, six members of Malaga CF's first team squad have been coronavirus tested and found to be positive for the disease.

"Those affected are well, all of them are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms," said the Rosaleda club in a statement.

The six infected players will self-isolate at home to comply with the health protocols, but could be available in time for club’s next match on Monday, 3 January, in Alcorcón.

"As established by the regulations of the Andalusian Government, all of them are in home quarantine for ten days," the Malaga club confirmed.

The squad plans to return to training next Monday, at which time the rest of the players will have to undergo new Covid tests to find out the exact situation regarding infections, something that is of particular concern due to the injury situation the club has at the moment.

"PCR tests will be carried out on the rest of the team members and a routine will begin that includes daily antigen testing," explained the club.