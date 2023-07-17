Malaga CF fans get a sneak peek of next season's kits The designs for the three strips, which haven't been officially presented yet, have been leaked on various online platforms

Marina Rivas Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Although still not officially launched, it would appear that the designs of Malaga CF's kits for the upcoming season have been leaked.

Last week, a low-resolution video appeared to show the design of the home kit, followed, on Saturday, by details of the second and third kits on Saturday via the website Footy Headlines.

By Sunday, a football kit website, Protech Kit Zone, leaked all three kits in their entirety and, most interestingly, have already made them available for purchase.

Vintage style

The main feature of the new Hummel home strip (with the brand's characteristic chevrons on the sleeves) is its vintage style with a light blue and black polo collar and the unusual washed-out blue stripes on a white background.

The badge has caused something of a stir among fans on social media, with some criticising that it also appears to be washed-out on the home kit, monochrome white on the second kit and pink on the third.

That said, the colours of the city's flag (green and purple) return for the away kit in vertical blocks - a popular design that has been long-awaited.

The same design is maintained for the third kit, albeit in two shades of green.

SUR has been able to confirm that these are indeed the kits that Malaga will wear this season in Primera RFEF. However, it should be noted that when the club officially presents them, they will boast the logos of the club's sponsors as well as those of the competition.