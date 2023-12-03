Malaga CF fail to convert golden chances in 0-0 draw Despite dominating possession for the entire game on Saturday, the Blue and Whites failed to score against Atlético Sanluqueño CF

Fresh off a dominant 4-1 victory last week, Malaga CF arrived at La Rosaleda looking for another win but they could only manage a point against the lowly ranked Atlético Sanluqueño on Saturday.

Malaga CF 0 - 0 Sanluqueño

The home team dominated the entire game, with the first chance coming in the fourth minute when Juan Hernández's close range shot was saved by Samuel Pérez. Malaga's domination continued, controlling the game from the final third and not allowing Sanluqueño a single look-in. Malaga’s best chance of scoring in the first half came when their high pressure allowed Kevin to nick the ball off a Sanluqueño defender on the edge of his own box. But his shot could not find the back of the net as Hernández saw another chance go by.

Flurry of missed opportunities

Some 15,817 fans poured into La Rosaleda on the coolest evening of the week on Saturday 2 December, but Malaga couldn't capitalise on the home support as the Boquerones also failed to convert in the second half.

The visitors went close to finding the back of the net through striker Paco in the opening minutes of the second half after he narrowly missed over the bar. A cagey opening to the second half continued as tempers flared between the two sides, resulting in three yellow cards in 10 minutes: two for Sanluqueño and one for Malaga.

Despite multiple close attempts, Malaga struggled in front of goal and the game looked to be dying out with 10 minutes left to play. But things took a turn in the 84th minute as Sanluqueño’s Joan Rojas received his second yellow card. It again fired up the players, setting up a thrilling end to the game which saw Malaga pile on the pressure. Despite their best efforts, the Blue and Whites could not find a goal against 10-man Sanluqueño, leaving the points shared at La Rosaleda, and Malaga searching for their first home win since 12 October.

Malaga remain in third place on the league table, six points from ladder leaders Castellón. The Blue and Whites face CD Eldense in a second round showdown of the Copa de Rey at La Rosaleda on Wednesday 6 December.